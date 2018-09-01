What to Watch on Saturday: Animal Planet premieres shows helping wolves and kitties

My Cat From Hell (8 p.m., Animal Planet) - Season 9 opens with two new episodes. In the first, Jackson Galaxy helps a troubled cat named Posey who is terrorizing a family about to welcome a newborn baby. Jackson later meets an inspirational cat named Skinny. (I used to have a cat named Posey and she could be a terror when she needed to be.) In the 9 p.m. episode, Jackson works with a mother-daughter duo whose cats have “peeing matches” that are not only destroying the women’s furniture, but their relationship as well.
Wolves and Warriors (10 p.m., Animal Planet) - The debut of a new series about a team of military veterans from Lockwood Animal Rescue Center who rescue and aid wolves and wolfdogs whose lives are threatened by poachers and illegal breeders . The effort is run by husband and wife team Matt Simmons, a U.S. Navy veteran, and Dr. Lorin Lindner. The premiere episode shows the rescue of a grey wolf named Sadira from a backyard in Oregon, and the medical procedure required to save her life.
