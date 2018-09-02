Serial murderer Dennis L. Rader, also known as the BTK Killer, in his first court appearance via video feed from the Sedgwick County Jail Tuesday, March 1, 2005, in Wichita, Kansas. His attorney, Richard Ney, is at left.
Entertainment

What to Watch on Sunday: Oxygen’s ‘Snapped’ special on the BTK serial killer

By Brooke Cain

September 02, 2018 07:30 AM

Snapped: Notorious BTK Serial Killer (6 p.m., Oxygen) - This two-hour documentary looks at the Witchita, Kanas’ BTK killer Dennis Rader, a family man who tortured and killed 10 people over the course of 17 years. The special includes a never-before-heard interview with Rader recounting his crimes and his childhood.

Worst Cooks in America (9 p.m., Food) - Last Sunday was a close call for NC’s Janese Henry -- fried chicken is not easy -- but she made it through and in Episode 4 she’ll have to face her culinary fear and expand her palate with some unusual ingredients.

America To Me (10 p.m., Starz) - In the second part of Steve James’ 10-part documentary about students and teachers in suburban Chicago area schools, teacher Jess Stovall intervenes in Ke’Shawn’s academic struggles while Kendale and Chanti grapple with identity.

