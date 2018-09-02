What to Watch on Sunday: Oxygen’s ‘Snapped’ special on the BTK serial killer

Snapped: Notorious BTK Serial Killer (6 p.m., Oxygen) - This two-hour documentary looks at the Witchita, Kanas’ BTK killer Dennis Rader, a family man who tortured and killed 10 people over the course of 17 years. The special includes a never-before-heard interview with Rader recounting his crimes and his childhood.
Worst Cooks in America (9 p.m., Food) - Last Sunday was a close call for NC’s Janese Henry -- fried chicken is not easy -- but she made it through and in Episode 4 she’ll have to face her culinary fear and expand her palate with some unusual ingredients.
America To Me (10 p.m., Starz) - In the second part of Steve James’ 10-part documentary about students and teachers in suburban Chicago area schools, teacher Jess Stovall intervenes in Ke’Shawn’s academic struggles while Kendale and Chanti grapple with identity.
