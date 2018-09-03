What to Watch on Monday: CNN has the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary ‘RBG’

RBG (9 p.m., CNN) - This acclaimed documentary on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg already had a theatrical release this spring, but makes its television debut tonight. Directed and produced by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, the film looks at the life and legal legacy of Ginsburg, who also became an unexpected pop culture icon.
Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m., ABC) - There’s no holiday on Bachelor Island. The gang is back at it tonight, and Raleigh’s Jenna Cooper is still in the mix. Judging from previews shown last week, the season only gets more dramatic as we progress.
Voices of the Sea (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This POV documentary tells the story of a married Cuban mother of four who is torn between her love for her husband and her longing for escape and the chance to build a better life for her family.
