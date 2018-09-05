Vince Gill, World of Bluegrass highlight a busy month of country and bluegrass

September means back to school, cooler temps and a variety of music. Old-time, folk, country and Americana, capped by IBMA’s bluegrass extravaganza, will take place this month.

Here are some highlights to mark your transition from summer to fall.





Old Crow Medicine Show

There’s more – much more – to Old Crow Medicine Show than its millennial anthem, “Wagon Wheel.” The Grand Ole Opry favorites have won two Grammy Awards, and their reimagined string band music gained the attention of early supporter Doc Watson and latter day fan Bob Dylan, whom the band covered in its 2017 CD, “50 Years of Blonde on Blonde.” Expect to hear the million-selling “Wagon Wheel” and others when the band performs at Koka Booth Amphitheatre Sept. 20. Dawes will also perform.

The details: Sept. 20, 7 p.m. Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park, Cary. $35 and $40. boothamphitheatre.com or 919-462-2025

Leo Kottke

Leo Kottke, a protégé of the late, great acoustic guitarist John Fahey, blends Fahey’s open tunings with his own fingerpicking ideas. Kottke’s “6- and 12-String Guitar,” recorded on Fahey’s Tacoma label in 1969, is classic Kottke, along with 1972’s “Greenhouse.” Kottke brings his passel of folk, blues, and jazz licks to the ArtsCenter Sept. 27.

The details: Sept. 27, 8 p.m. The ArtsCenter, Carrboro. $38. artscenterlive.org or 919-929-2787

Vince Gill

Vince Gill, a 21-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter-guitarist, has bluegrass, country and rock to his credit. Gill lent his talents to Bluegrass Alliance and Pure Prairie League before moving to Nashville, where he topped the chart in the ‘90s with such country classics as “When I Call Your Name,” “I Still Believe in You” and “Go Rest High on that Mountain.”

As a testament to his versatility and ample chops, the Eagles recruited Gill to assume the role of the late Glenn Frey for their shows, including a concert in Raleigh. Gill won’t bring the Eagles with him to Koka Booth Amphitheatre, but he will bring the talents that earned him two Entertainer of the Year awards.

The details: Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park, Cary. $45-$75. boothamphitheatre.com or 919-462-2025

World of Bluegrass

The International Bluegrass Music Association brings its World of Bluegrass to downtown Raleigh for the sixth year for a 5-day celebration of bluegrass with concerts, showcases, business panels and more.

This year’s highlights include the induction of Ricky Skaggs to the Hall of Fame, and concerts by Earls of Leicester, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, and a special collaboration featuring Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Molly Tuttle and others.

The details: Sept. 25-29. Downtown Raleigh venues. Ticket prices vary by event. The free street Wide Open Bluegrass is Sept. 28-29. worldofbluegrass.org