What to Watch on Wednesday: The final part of ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ miniseries

The Bobby Brown Story (9 p.m., BET) - In the finale of this 2-part miniseries about the life of singer Bobby Brown, Bobby’s marriage to Whitney Houston falls apart after he kicks hard drugs in jail and she continues to use. Bobby tries to rebuild his life, but faces a series of tragedies. Woody McClain plays Bobby Brown and Gabrielle Dennis plays Whitney Houston. If you missed last night’s Part 1, it re-airs just before this one, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Also on tonight . . .
America’s Got Talent (8 p.m., NBC) - We get the results from last night’s semi-final performance show, which featured Raleigh’s Michael Alvarado and his wife Carissa, who perform together as Us the Duo. Tune in to see if they make it to the finals. (There’s another semi-final performance show Sept. 11. with results on Sept. 12.)
Born This Way (8 p.m., A&E) - It looks like we get the wedding of Cristina and Angel in tonight’s two-hour Season 4 finale.
