What to Watch on Thursday: Food Network’s new ‘Bite Club’ series opens in Chicago

Bite Club (9 p.m., Food) - A new Tyler Florence series that travels to some of the country’s best food cities and pits local chefs against each other. The series kicks off tonight with Chicago, and then moves on to Savannah, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Charleston and Nashville. In each episode, five chefs arrive in an unknown kitchen and after a game of chance, two will become judges and three will go head-to-head in two rounds of secret ingredient cooking battles.
Take Two (10 p.m., ABC) - A friend asks Sam and Eddie to find a $50 million painting stolen from his auction house. Also, Sam starts dating again and discovers that it bothers Eddie.
I Love You, America (Hulu) - We get the second season of this Sarah Silverman series that tackles the symptoms of why we are where we are today. Silverman’s monologues come from her personal point of view, but her aim is to venture out of the echo chambers and connect people who don’t always think the same.
