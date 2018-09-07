What to Watch on Friday: Hulu gets ‘Harrow’ series, networks ‘Stand Up to Cancer’

Harrow (Hulu) - This Australian drama premiered there earlier this year and gets its US debut on Hulu today. It has Ioan Gruffudd as Dr. Daniel Harrow, an unorthodox forensic pathologist who has tremendous empathy for his victims and no patience for authority. He bends the rules to solve cases, but he’s also hiding a dark secret from his past that could threaten his family and his career. You might recognize Gruffodd from another medical examiner role. He played an immortal New York City medical examiner in the 2014 ABC series “Forever.”
Marvel’s Iron Fist (Netflix) - We get the second season of this Netflix original, which has billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones) fighting corruption in New York City. Danny uses his mastery of martial arts and his ability to summon the power of the Iron Fist. Critics generally like this season better than the first.
Stand Up to Cancer (8 p.m.) - This annual benefit raising money to support cancer research airs on nearly all channels (NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox, WGN, TNT, Freeform, E!, Bravo and others). Participating celebrities include Mahershala Ali, Katie Couric, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, Ed Helms and Ken Jeong.
