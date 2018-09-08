What to Watch on Saturday: Debbie Gibson in Hallmark movie ‘Wedding of Dreams’

Wedding of Dreams (9 p.m., Hallmark) - Debbie Taylor (played by former pop star Debbie Gibson) leaves behind a career as a professional singer to become a teacher at a school in Ohio. She loves her students and her fiance Noah (Robert Gant). But when her manager tries to pull her back into show business (while she’s in the middle of planning her wedding), she has to decide whether love or music will come first.
Also on tonight . . .
Top Chef Junior (6 p.m., Universal Kids) - Season 2 of this kid-friendly version of Bravo’s “Top Chef” series has host Vanessa Lachey and judges Curtis Stone, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliott weighing in on the performances of 12 young chefs (ages 10-13) from across the country (no one from N.C.). Some of this season’s celebrity judges include Reggie Bush, Emeril Lagasse, Busy Phillips and Gail Simmons.
The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers (7 p.m., Oxygen) - In the finale episode, Stephanie and Dwayne talk to an informant with new information about the crimes that have shaken Bardstown. They follow up on the informant’s claims and discover potential new details unknown to investigators.
Her Boyfriend’s Secret (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this movie, a woman believes she has found the man of her dreams, but she soon learns that he has a dark secret.
John Ritter: Behind Closed Doors (9 p.m., Reelz) - This beloved comic actor died tragically at age 54 from an undiagnosed aortic aneurysm. In this special, his closest friends and co-stars — including Henry Winkler, Jimmy Kimmel, Suzanne Somers, Joyce DeWitt, Peter Bogdanovich and Kaley Cuoco — talk about Ritter’s generous spirit and talent, as well as his family’s efforts to raise awareness of the condition that killed him.
