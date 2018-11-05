What to Watch on Monday: ‘People Investigates’ returns and TLC introduces ‘Mama Medium’

People Magazine Investigates (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - The third season of this true crime series opens with a look at a case involving Louisiana fire chief Stephen Krental, suspected of murdering his wife of 22 years after she and her pet Chihuahua were found dead in the chief’s own burned-down home. Did he do it? You get to decide, because the case is still open.
Also on tonight . . .
Mama Medium (9 p.m., TLC) -This new series features medium, psychic and fourth generation clairvoyant Jennie Marie helping people connect with those who can’t communicate for themselves. The show is set in Rochester, New York, and also features Jennie Marie’s home life.
Holiday Baking Championship (9 p.m., Food) - Season 5 starts with nine bakers attempting creative dishes made with pumpkin spice.
Christmas Cookie Challenge (10 p.m., Food) - In the Season 2 opener, five cookie makers are challenged to create cookies that would be perfect for a Christmas in the tropics.
Dawnland (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this Independent Lens documentary, the first government-sanctioned truth and reconciliation commission in the U.S. investigates the impact of Maine’s child welfare practices on Native American communities.
