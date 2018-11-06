What to Watch on Tuesday: Election coverage plus ID’s ‘Gypsy’s Revenge’ documentary

Note: Most broadcast and news networks will have election results for the 2018 midterms in primetime tonight.
Gypsy’s Revenge (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This special looks at the bizarre story of Dee Dee Blanchard and her daughter Gypsy Rose, and what turned out to be one of the worst cases of Munchausen-by-Proxy you’ll ever see. For years, Dee Dee presented her daughter as being chronically ill and wheelchair-bound, but in reality, Dee Dee was the person making Gypsy sick. Then Dee Dee was found murdered in her Springfield, Mo., home and Gypsy’s Facebook status said, “That bitch is dead.” This two-hour documentary looks at the reasons behind Dee Dee’s death and the aftermath, and includes a revealing prison interview with Gypsy.
Lethal Weapon (9 p.m., Fox) - Cole confronts his past when his former mentor, Tom Barnes, delivers alarming news.
Mayans M.C. (10 p.m., FX) - In the Season 1 finale, the club has reason to celebrate, but big changes leave the future uncertain. This has been renewed for a Season 2.
