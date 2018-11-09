Cinema’s pop culture favorites, from ‘Men in Black’ to ‘Mallrats,’ on the big screen

Nov. 9-11, the Carolina Theatre in Durham will host the Comiquest Film Festival, which promises “an annual film festival celebrating the best cinema pop-culture has to offer.”
The films scheduled are Ron Howard’s “Willow” (1988), M. Night’s Shyamalan’s “Unbreakable” (2000), Kevin Smith’s “Mallrats” (1995), Robert Greenwald’s “Xanadu” (1980), Bernard Deyriès and Kimio Yabuki’s “Rainbow Brite and the Star Stealer” (1985), Joe Dante’s “Gremlins 2: The New Batch” (1990), and Barry Sonnenfeld’s “Men in Black” (1997). Each film is $9.
Nov. 14, the Moviediva Film Series is featuring James Brooks’ 1987 comedy drama “Broadcast News,” starring Holly Hunter, William Hurt, and Albert Brooks. $7.
Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
Other Highlights:
▪ Nov. 9, The Cary theater is showing Björn Runge’s 2017 drama “The Wife,” starring Glenn Close and Jonathan Price at 7 p.m., followed by Robert Wise’s 1951 sci-fi classic “The Day the Earth Stood Still” at 9:15 p.m. (There will be an encore of “The Wife” on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.). Nov. 10, there will be a special screening of Robin U. Russin’s 2018 comedy drama “When I Sing,” which will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s subject, Linda Chorney. 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 11, Mark Spano’s 2016 documentary “Sicily: Land of Love and Strife” shows at 3 p.m. Nov. 13, there will be a sensory-friendly screening of Carlos Saldanha’s 2011 animated adventure “Rio” at 2 p.m. Nov. 13, it’s the Rough Cuts Review, a program of works-in-progress by local filmmakers, at 7 p.m.
Nov. 15, Brandon Loper’s 2014 documentary “A Film About Coffee” shows at 2 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Tickets for each film are $3-$5, except for the “Wing I Sing” event, which is $17-$20, the “Sicily” screening which is $18.65, the “Rio” screening which is $3, and the Rough Cuts event which is free.
Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ Nov. 9, the Chelsea Theater in Chapel Hill continues the Friday Night Mojo series with Malik Bendjelloul’s 2012 documentary “Searching for Sugar Man.” Nov. 10, the Saturday Night Fright series presents David Robert Mitchell’s 2007 horror drama “It Follows.”
Both nights features begin at 9:45 p.m. $7 for members, $9.75 for adults, $8 for students and military, $8.50 for seniors. Details: thechelseatheater.org.
▪ Nov. 11, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Raleigh continues the Afternoon Tea series with Stephen Frears’ 2017 historical drama “Victoria and Abdul” at 2 p.m. Nov. 12, it’s Chia-Liang Liu’s 1982 action comedy “Legendary Weapons of Kung Fu” as part of the Fist City at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, the Terror Tuesday series presents the 4K Restoration of Lucio Fulci’s 1979 horror classic “Zombie” at 7:45 p.m. Nov. 14, it’s the Champagne Cinema showing of Catherine Hardwicke’s 2008 fantasy “Twilight” at 7 p.m., and a Movie Party for Jay Roach’s 1997 comedy classic “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” at 7:30 p.m. Check their website for ticket prices.
Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
▪ On Nov. 11, Cinema Inc’s 53rd season continues with Mariana Chenillo’s 2008 Mexican drama “Nora’s Will.” Subscriptions for the rest of the season are sold out, but those interested in subscribing for 2019-20 can send their contact information to thecinemainc@gmail.com.
