What to Watch on Wednesday: David and Goliath tribes merge on ‘Survivor’

Survivor (8 p.m., CBS) - It’s time for the big merge, and some castaways may join new forces. Our Chapel Hill doctor is still in the game.
The Wild Andes (8 p.m., Smithsonian) - A new series from filmmaker Christian Baumeister, who along with his team braved volcanic peaks, caustic lagoons, dense tropical forests and lightning-strewn salt flats for more than three years to capture the remarkable diversity of life and landscape found in the Andes Mountains. Baumeister traveled to six countries and covered more than 20,000 miles by off-road vehicle in search of some of the world’s rarest creatures. The series is presented in ultra-high definition. Tonight’s premiere, titled “Patagonia Untamed,” explores the southern tip of South America.
All American (9 p.m., The CW) - Spencer is riding the high of a three-game winning streak, and becomes seduced by the lifestyle that comes with success. Meanwhile, Coop is being seduced by the gang lifestyle.
Modern Family (9:30 p.m., ABC) - Cam forgets the words to his favorite country song and decides to reconnect with his roots by getting a chicken.
