What to Watch on Thursday: Bette Midler, Katie Couric guest star on ‘Murphy Brown’

Murphy Brown (9:30 p.m., CBS) - The team joins Jim Dial at an eventful lifetime achievement award gala in his honor, hosted by Katie Couric and attended by Murphy’s worst-ever secretary, played by Bette Midler.
Also on tonight . . .
The Fatal Fall? (8 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - When Kristine Fitzhugh was found dead at the bottom of the stairs in her Palo Alto, Calif., home in 2000, police believe it was an accident. But as they investigate further, wounds on her body reveal a decades-old secret, and other clues point to her being killed elsewhere in the home and her body staged on the stairs. You’ll never guess who killed her. (Actually, I’m sure you already have.)
The Voice (9 p.m., NBC) - A special episode of “The Voice” on a special night reviews the best moments of the season so far, from the blind auditions to the playoffs.
