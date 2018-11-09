What to Watch on Friday: More episodes of ‘Great British Baking Show’ now on Netflix

Great British Baking Show (Netflix) - Collection 6 of the popular U.K. baking series lands on Netflix.
Medal of Honor (Netflix) - This new 8-episode documentary series celebrates eight recipients of the military’s highest award for valor — bestowed upon fewer than 3,600 Americans since President Abraham Lincoln signed it into law in 1861.
The Sound of Music (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Great Performances presents a U.K. production of this long-running musical about the von Trapp Family Singers and their escape from Austria at the height of Nazism.
Holiday Cookie Builds (10 p.m., Cooking) - In this new series, Salt Lake City-based friends and baking experts Brenda Nibley and Alisha Nuttall transform their clients’ wildest requests into edible masterpieces for the holidays.
Comments