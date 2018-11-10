What to Watch on Saturday: LeAnn Rimes in Hallmark movie ‘It’s Christmas, Eve’

It’s Christmas, Eve (8 p.m., Hallmark) - A school superintendent named Eve (LeAnn Rimes) meets a single father (Tyler Hynes) who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. Eve rediscovers her passion for music and works to save the music department and the dreams of the kids who love music. She finds a little passion for the music director, too. While you’re watching, don’t forget to play our Hallmark Movie Drinking Game.
Sorority Stalker (8 p.m., Lifetime) - After Taryn os dumped by the guy she moved to Los Angeles to be with, she’s taken in by a new friend. But the new friend doesn’t realize Taryn will do anything — even kill — to create the family bond she craves.
Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Liev Schreiber hosts and Lil Wayne performs.
Austin City Limits (Midnight, PBS / UNC-TV) - Texan musician Kacey Musgraves performs songs from her album “Golden Hour,” and roots rocker Lukas Nelson and his band play songs from their self-titled album “Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real.”
