What to Watch on Sunday: Two new Hallmark Christmas movies and ‘The Last Ship’ series finale

Last Ship (9 p.m., TNT) - In this show’s series finale, all-out war erupts as Chandler faces his fears and confronts the greatest threat he has ever encountered.

A Veteran’s Christmas (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan, sad about her separation from her beloved K9 partner. As she’s driving to Cincinnati, Grace’s jeep breaks down in the town of River Crossing, and Judge Joe Peterson offers his guesthouse while it’s repaired. As the two spend time together, they fall in love, but Grace worries Joe isn’t over his ex, while Joe must decide if he should move to Chicago to be a District Court Judge.





Christmas in Love (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Ellie, an aspiring crafter working in her small town’s bakery, must decide if she should trust Nick, the big city CEO she is falling for, and if she should take a leap of faith in making her own entrepreneurial dreams come true.

People Choice Awards (9 p.m., USA) - Fan voting determines the winners of this annual awards show, which honors the stars of music, TV, movies and pop culture.

The Walking Dead (9 p.m., AMC) - Now without Rick, the survivors encounter unfamiliar faces outside the safety of their community’s walls and must decide whether or not this new group can be trusted.

Charmed (9 p.m., The CW) - Mel is worried about Niko’s safety, so Mel and Harry come up with a plan to protect her.

Sally4Ever (10:30 p.m., HBO) - In this new series, a woman (Catherine Shepherd) bored after a 10-year relationship with her fawning partner has a chance encounter with a Bohemian singer and actress (Julia Davis, who also writes and directs the series). The fling propels her into uncharted sexual and emotional terrain.