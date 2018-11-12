What to Watch on Monday: The second season of ‘Mars’ lands on National Geographic

Mars (8 p.m., National Geographic) - Season 2 unofficially starts with a look behind the scenes at Elon Musk’s Space-X at 8 p.m. The official “Mars” premiere comes at 9, when after almost a decade alone on Mars, scientists at IMSF’s now fully developed Olympus Town settlement prepare for the arrival of a group of highly skilled astronauts working for a for-profit corporation specializing in natural-resource extraction. Season 1 of this dramatic series from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer focused on how Earthlings get to Mars, but Season 2 shifts to what it will be like once we’re there.
The Voice (8 p.m., NBC) - It’s the first night of live playoffs, and the top 24 artists perform their coaches and a chance to be in the Top 13.
Holiday Baking Championship (9 p.m., Food) - In a special Thanksgiving episode, eight bakers work in teams to make four different kinds of pie on the same sheet pan. Later, the bakers make stuffed cakes featuring seasonal ingredients.
The Cleaners (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this Independent Lens documentary, five content moderators in the Philippines monitor and delete offensive, pornographic and subversive posts from social media sites, including Facebook and YouTube.
The Good Doctor (10 p.m., ABC) - Dr. Murphy and Dr. Reznick deal with two brothers bargaining over life and death.
Explorer (10 p.m., National Geographic) - Phil Keoghan ventures inside Nicaragaua’s active Masaya volcano in the Season 11 premiere.
Startalk with Neil DeGrasse Tyson (11 p.m., National Geographic) - The Season 5 premiere features an interview with the late Anthony Bourdain.
