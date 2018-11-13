What to Watch on Tuesday: Ann Curry helps Vietnam veterans in ‘We’ll Meet Again’

We’ll Meet Again (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - We get Season 2 premiere of this Ann Curry series about ordinary people who wish to be reunited with people who helped them survive during catastrophic events. The first episode is about two veterans of the war in Vietnam who search for the heroes who saved them: one veteran wants to find a helicopter pilot who rescued him, and the other wants to meet the surgeon who saved his leg from amputation. Other episodes this season involve survivors of the Holocaust, the Korean War, the Fidel Castro regime and the fight for women’s rights.
The Family Business (9 p.m., BET) - Ernie Hudson is the patriarch of the Jamaica, Queens-based Duncan family in this eight-episode series based on books by Carl Weber. The Duncan family is described as an upstanding family by day, but living a “dangerous secret life” by night.
The Curse of Oak Island (9 p.m., History) - In the two-hour Season 6 premiere, Rick, Marty and the team follow up on last year’s amazing discoveries and continue their search for the elusive Oak Island Money Pit.
Ink Masters (10 p.m., Paramount) - Mebane tattoo artist Teej Poole is still hanging on in this competition. This week, the remaining artists must create a work of art that’s completely invisible.
Native America (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the finale, Examples of resistance, survival and revival are revealed through horse-mounted Comanche warriors, secret messages in an Aztec manuscript and a grass bridge in the Andes.
