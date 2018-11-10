Backstreet’s back, and it’s going to be a busy boy band summer in North Carolina

They’re back. Back again.

The Backstreet Boys are embarking on their biggest arena tour in 18 years following the release of a new album – “DNA” – the infamous ’90s boy band announced Friday. And the world tour includes a stop at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Aug. 20.

The tour starts May 11 in the United Kingdom and Europe and wraps up in the U.S. on Sept. 15, with performances at the O2 Arena in London, Capital One Arena in Washington and United Center in Chicago.

The single released in May, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” is listed as the first track on the new album, which is scheduled for a Jan. 25, 2019, release, according to the group’s website.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

On Friday, the Backstreet Boys released another single on the album, “Chances.”

When Backstreet arrives in the Triangle, super fans will still be recovering from a visit by the original boy band.

New Kids on the Block’s “Mixtape Tour” comes to PNC Arena on July 7, bringing other ’80s hitmakers with them.





“DNA” will be Backstreet Boys’ first album since “In a World Like This” in the summer of 2013.

Tickets to “DNA” shows go on sale to the general public Wednesday at livenation.com. Presales began Saturday.