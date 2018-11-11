Yippie Ki Yay, Raleigh: ‘Die Hard’ is back in theaters

The iconic cult film “Die Hard” is back in theaters just in time to argue with your friends about whether the violent film is actually a Christmas movie.
For two days you’ll be able to relive John McClane as he attempts to save a small group of hostages trapped in a high-rise office building on Christmas Eve. The first of the five “Die Hard” films features Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman and Bonnie Bedelia.
It will be shown in theaters on Nov. 11 and Nov. 14 with screenings at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20, Regal North Hills Stadium 14 and Regal Brier Creek Stadium 14. The full list of show times and locations can be found online at www.fathomevents.com
Comments