What to Watch on Wednesday: Thank you ‘Nature,’ for ‘A Squirrel’s Guide to Success’

Nature: A Squirrel’s Guide to Success (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This is pretty much the Nature show made just for me. The focus on my favorite nut-loving creatures shows off the extraordinary abilities of squirrels, from the highly intelligent fox squirrel to the acrobatic gray squirrel, to the problem-solving ground squirrel. Plus chipmunks! And we’ll get to see the world through the eyes of an orphaned red squirrel named Billy as he grows up and develops the skills he’ll need to be released back into the wild. I miss Billy already.
Also on tonight . . .
CMA Awards (8 p.m., ABC) - Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host the 52nd annual Country Music Association Awards show in Nashville.
American Horror Story: Apocalypse (10 p.m., FX) - Will there be a resolution in the battle between post-apocalyptic good and evil in tonight’s finale?
