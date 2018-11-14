There are nearly 300 species of squirrels in the world, and the fox squirrel (shown here) is the largest tree squirrel species in North America. The “Nature: A Squirrel’s Guide to Success” premieres Nov. 14 on PBS.
What to Watch on Wednesday: Thank you ‘Nature,’ for ‘A Squirrel’s Guide to Success’

By Brooke Cain

November 14, 2018 06:30 AM

Nature: A Squirrel’s Guide to Success (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This is pretty much the Nature show made just for me. The focus on my favorite nut-loving creatures shows off the extraordinary abilities of squirrels, from the highly intelligent fox squirrel to the acrobatic gray squirrel, to the problem-solving ground squirrel. Plus chipmunks! And we’ll get to see the world through the eyes of an orphaned red squirrel named Billy as he grows up and develops the skills he’ll need to be released back into the wild. I miss Billy already.

CMA Awards (8 p.m., ABC) - Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host the 52nd annual Country Music Association Awards show in Nashville.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (10 p.m., FX) - Will there be a resolution in the battle between post-apocalyptic good and evil in tonight’s finale?

