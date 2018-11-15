What to Watch on Thursday: Brooke Shields comes back to life on ‘Murphy Brown’

Murphy Brown (9:30 p.m., CBS) - The team tries to get the first interview with Corky’s beauty pageant friend who has just awakened from a 10-year coma. Brooke Shields guest stars as the pageant pal.
The Good Place (8:30 p.m., NBC) - Michael and Janet visit the person they believe to be the blueprint for how to live a good life on Earth.
Law & Order: SVU (10 p.m., NBC) - ADA Stone asks Benson to investigate a sexual encounter from his past that he feels guilt and uncertainty about.
A Prayer for Mr. T: The SuperMansion Thanksgiving Special (Crackle) - We don’t venture into Crackle territory very often, but this sounds interesting. In this holiday special, the annual Thanksgiving turkey competition between Titanium Rex (Bryan Cranston) and Dr. Devizo (Chris Pine) goes awry when Rex’s turkey transforms into a nightmarish bird monster whose eggs hatch freakish bird creatures at an alarming rate. If you don’t know about Crackle, it’s a free streaming service from Sony.
