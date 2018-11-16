‘When Harry Met Sally’ on the big screen still holds up

On Nov. 19, the Rialto Theatre’s “Monday at the Movies” series is presenting Rob Reiner’s “When Harry Met Sally.” Scripted by acclaimed writer/filmmaker Nora Ephron, the 1989 rom-com stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as a couple whose journey from friends to lovers is chronicled in amusing detail. Also starring Bruno Kirby, Carrie Fisher, and in a famous cameo, Reiner’s mother Estelle, who delivers the movie’s classic punchline “I’ll have what she’s having.” 7 p.m. $5. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
Other Highlights:
▪ Nov. 16, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is offering a double feature of Steve Miner’s “Friday the 13th Part 2” (1981), followed by Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” (1980).The double bill begins at 7, and admission is $9.50. Nov. 18, there will be free screenings of Sylvester Stallone’s “Rocky IV” at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.
▪ Nov. 16, the Chelsea Theater in Chapel Hill continues the Friday Night Mojo series with Julio Hernández Cordón’s 2010 documentary “Marimbas from Hell.” Nov. 17, the Saturday Night Fright series presents Ana Lily Amirpour’s 2014 horror drama “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.”
Both night’s features begin at 9:45 p.m. $7 for members, $9.75 adults, $8 for students and military, $8.50 for seniors. Details: thechelseatheater.org.
▪ Nov. 16, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Raleigh is hosting special screenings of Justin MacGregor’s “Best F(r)iends” (2017), which will be followed by Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room” (2003). Greg Sestero, who stars in both films, will be on hand to answer questions, take pictures, and sign autographs at the event. 7 p.m.
Nov. 18, Annalise Ophelian’s 2015 documentary “Major!” shows at 2 p.m. as part of Transgender Awareness Week. All proceeds from this screening will benefit the LGBT Center of Raleigh and Transgender Day of Remembrance. 2 p.m. Nov. 19, A/V Geeks and Lunchmeat VHS’ Josh Schafer present “Sweet Nerd Vengeance,” a night of 16mm educational films from the 1970s-80s. 8:30 p.m. Nov. 20, it’s “Rocky IV” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22, there will be a Movie Party for John Hughes’ 1987 comedy classic “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” at 2 p.m.
Check their website for ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
▪ Nov. 18, the Cary Theater is showing Björn Runge’s 2017 drama “The Wife,” starring Glenn Close at 2 p.m. $3-$5. Nov. 20, Laura Green and Anna Moot-Levin’s 2018 documentary “The Providers” screens at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Full Frame Road Show. Free (reserve via Eventbrite.com). Nov. 22, the Cinema Overdrive series is presenting Theodore Gershuny’s 1973 thriller “Sugar Cookies” at 7:30. $5-$7.
Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
Comments