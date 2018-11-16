What to Watch on Friday: Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin in Netflix series ‘The Kominsky Method’

The Kominsky Method (Netflix) - A new 8-episode Chuck Lorre (“Big Bang Theory,” “Mom”) series starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin as Sandy Kominsky and his longtime agent navigating their later years in Los Angeles.
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix) - Something of a prequel to the popular “Narcos” series, this series explores the origins of the modern drug war going back to its roots with the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s. It stars Diego Luna and Michael Pena.
Holly Hobbie (Hulu) - A new original series for the younger set puts 13-year-old Holly Hobbie (social media star Ruby Jay) in the spotlight. Holly might appear to be a young farm girl living in a small town, but she’s a bit of a hero, intent on helping those around her.
The Bisexual (Hulu) - In this new original series, a New Yorker named Leila (Desiree Akhavan) goes on a “break” from her longtime girlfriend and business partner and rents a room from a successful but neurotic novelist Gabe (Brian Gleeson). Leila begins sleeping with men (not Gabe, he’s her wingman) and struggles to come out as bi to her gay friends.
