What to Watch on Saturday: A Kellie Pickler Hallmark movie and some seriously good true crime

Christmas in Graceland (8 p.m., Hallmark) - North Carolina’s own Kellie Pickler stars as a working Chicago mom who brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into Clay (Wes Brown), an old flame from her days as a singer in college. The movie was shot on location at Graceland, the Memphis home of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll.
Return to Christmas Creek (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. Stephen Huszar, Tori Anderson and Steven Weber star.
One Crazy Christmas (9 p.m., BET HER) - An original Christmas movie about a successful, divorced attorney who juggles family and guests during a hilarious Christmas dinner when her daughter brings home her new fiance -- and it’s a guy with whom mom had a one-night stand. It stars Tammy Townsend, Sean Blakemore, Terri Abney, Terri J. Vaughn, Carl Payneas Vincent and Anton Peeples.
A Murder in Mansfield (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This is the national television debut of an incredible documentary from two-time Oscar-winning director Barbara Kopple about the 1989 murder of Noreen Boyle in Mansfield, Ohio. The film chronicles Noreen’s son’s journey for answers and peace in the aftermath of his mother’s death. Collier was 11 years old when his father, Dr. Jack Boyle, murdered his mother on New Year’s Eve. It was Collier’s testimony that sent his father to prison. In the film, Collier returns to Ohio to retrace his past and confront his imprisoned father, who still denies his guilt. This film did well on the festival circuit, including a screening at Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham this year.
Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle (9 p.m., Sundance) - Leonardo DiCaprio executive produces this new four-episode series about the 1978 Jonestown Massacre, which left more than 900 people dead. The docuseries shows Jim Jones’ transformation from a charismatic preacher and champion of civil rights into an egomaniacal demagogue who led hundreds to take their own lives (some willingly, others were forced). The series is based on the book by investigative journalist Jeff Guinn, “The Road to Jonestown: Jim Jones and the Peoples Temple,” and features archival footage, including unreleased recordings and photographs taken by Peoples Temple members and previously classified FBI documents. The first two episodes air tonight and the final two air tomorrow night at 9.
Bake It Like Buddy (9 p.m., Discovery Family) - Lisa Palmer of Charlotte is in tonight’s Thanksgiving-themed episode of this baking competition series, going up against “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro. Lisa and her cousin from Virginia battle against another set of cousins from Maryland to create a holiday Thanksgiving cake in just four hours.
