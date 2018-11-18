What to Watch on Sunday: ‘Escape to Dannemora’ on Showtime, local company on ‘Shark Tank’

Escape at Dannemora (10 p.m., Showtime) - We get a new limited series based on the infamous real-life 2015 prison break at Clinton Correctional Facility, which spawned a massive manhunt and media frenzy. Much of this was filmed on location in Dannemora, New York. It’s executive-produced and directed by Ben Stiller and stars Benicio Del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano.

Also on tonight . . .

Up and Vanished (7 p.m., Oxygen) - Based on the popular true-crime podcast of the same name, “Up and Vanished” follows Payne Lindsey as he investigates the decade-long disappearance of Georgia beauty queen and high school teacher Tara Grinstead. Remarkably, in the middle of Lindsey’s podcast, officials arrested two former students in Grinstead’s murder. The men plead not guilty and Lindsey heads back to Ocilla continue reporting.

Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC) - Raleigh entrepreneur Jonathan Hayes takes his Cary-based company RewardStock before the sharks. Read more about Hayes and his company.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Impeachment of Bill Clinton (9 p.m., A&E) - The premiere of a six-part series about President Bill Clinton’s impeachment proceedings coincides with the 20th anniversary of the events. It features never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive interviews with Monica Lewinsky, Ken Starr and James Carville. The episodes air over the course of three consecutive nights. On this same topic, I highly recommend Season 2 of the excellent podcast “Slow Burn.”

Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle (9 p.m., Sundance) - The final two hours of the Sundance documentary series about Jim Jones and the Jonestown Massacre in 1978.

Enemies: The President, Justice and the FBI (8 p.m., Showtime) - Inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Tim Weiner, this series looks at the long and complex history of presidents testing the rule of law and the FBI’s job to enforce it.