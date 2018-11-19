Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the 21st annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts the 21st annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. SCOTT SUCHMAN PBS
Entertainment

What to Watch on Monday: Julia Louis-Dreyfus gets Twain Prize, new John Le Carre series on AMC

By Brooke Cain

November 19, 2018 07:30 AM

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Emmy-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, star of “Seinfeld” and “Veep,” receives the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Also on tonight . . .

Dancing with the Stars (8 p.m., ABC) - A winner is chosen in the two-hour live finale.

The Little Drummer Girl (9 p.m., AMC) - This new miniseries from AMC is based on the John Le Carre novel and set in German in 1979. It involves an investigation into a bombing in the diplomatic quarter of Bonn, while in London, a young actress finds herself drawn into a dangerous international espionage operation. This three-night event continues Tuesday and Wednesday and stars Alexander Skarsgard, Michael Shannon and Florence Pugh.

Last Vermont Christmas (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new Christmas movie, Megan and her two sisters always reunite for the holidays in their childhood home. But this year, her parents have put the house up for sale and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart.

