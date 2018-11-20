What to Watch on Tuesday: New Hallmark Christmas movie gives us ‘Hope at Christmas’

Hope at Christmas (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - These new Hallmark Christmas gems are not just premiered on the weekends now! HM&M had a new one last night, and tonight we get Ryan Paevey as recently divorced Sydney who along with her daughter Rayanne are seeking a fresh start. They visit a small town where Sydney spent holidays with her grandparents as a young girl, and are embraced by the town in many ways. Sydney soon finds herself hopelessly smitten by elementary school teacher and substitute Santa, Mac (Scottie Thompson).
Documenting Hate: New American Nazis (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This new Frontline episode looks at the terrorist objectives of a neo-Nazi group that has actively recruited inside the United States military, gaining strength since the 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Va.
New Amsterdam (10 p.m., NBC) - Max encounters a patient that inspires him to explore the option of clinical trials versus traditional treatment for his cancer.
The Rookie (10 p.m., ABC) - The rookies and their training officers get involved in a competition that pits them against each other.
