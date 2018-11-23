The 2018 Christmas TV guide, from Rudolph to the Grinch and all the Hallmark movies

We’re back with our 2018 guide to the most wonderful (TV) time of the year.
We’ll be updating this guide throughout December as more holiday specials populate the schedule. We’re sticking mostly to prime-time programming on broadcast networks and basic cable. We’ll alert you to the airings of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Grinch,” and movie classics like “Elf,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Also note that the Hallmark Channel and the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel are showing Christmas movies pretty much 24/7 now, and we’re also getting original Christmas movies from Lifetime, BET and ION. We’ll list new ones here, but not the repeats.
If you miss a broadcast network airing of something like “A Charlie Brown Christmas” or “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” don’t worry, because those will likely air multiple times in December. Check back with us often.
Friday, Nov. 23
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (8 p.m., ABC) - This 1970 stop-motion special is maybe the greatest Christmas special ever created. Fred Astaire explains the Santa Claus origin story – which includes his struggle against the bitter Burgermeister Meisterburger, who fights to keep Kris Kringle from delivering toys to the children of Sombertown. This is Santa 101, folks.
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m., NBC) - Boris Karloff narrates this 1966 animated tale of a lonely and heartless Grinch who decides to dress up like Santa and steal Christmas decorations, gifts and food from the kind people of Whoville.
Frosty the Snowman (8 p.m., CBS) - The 1969 animated adaptation of Romeo Muller’s story of a snowman who comes to life, narrated by Jimmy Durante.
A Madea Christmas (8 p.m., USA) - From 2013, Madea (Tyler Perry) accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit.
Poinsettias for Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A woman returns home to help her father save the family poinsettia farm. As she searches for a way to deliver the plants in time for the town’s annual parade, she finds herself falling for the local botanist.
Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Financial advisor Darcy Fitzwilliam (Lacey Chabert) returns home for the holidays and quickly reconnects with her high school nemesis, Luke Bennett (Branden Penny). They spend time together helping Darcy’s mother plan a Christmas charity gala and realize the hasty judgments they made on one another in high school may be incorrect. As they spend more time together, Darcy feels a connection with Luke and begins to suspect he brings her more happiness than her job in the city or her one-time boyfriend, Carl. As Christmas approaches and her time at home nears its end Darcy must decide where she wants to spend her future and with whom.
Frosty Returns (8:30 p.m., CBS) - John Goodman is the voice of Frosty in this sequel in which Frosty is threatened by a snow-removal spray. Narrated by Jonathan Winters.
DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (8:30 p.m., NBC) - In this animated special, Poppy, queen of the Trolls, realizes her best friend Bridget, a Bergen, has no holidays in her calendar.
Every Other Holiday (10 p.m., Lifetime) - Recently separated parents spend Christmas together at the request of their children.
Saturday, Nov. 24
A Christmas Story (8 p.m., TNT) - Little Ralphie tries to convince his parents in the 1940s to get him a Red Ryder range-model BB gun for Christmas in this 1983 favorite.
Christmas Everlasting (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Hold up! We have people of color at the center of this romantic story! Thank you, Santa. In this movie, Lucy’s long workdays are about to pay off for her as the holidays approach, but when her older sister unexpectedly passes away, she returns to her hometown to handle her sister’s estate. And you know she’s going to find love there.
Every Day is Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A self-proclaimed workaholic embraces the Christmas spirit when her past, present and future collide, forcing her to risk her heart.
It’s a Wonderful Life (8 p.m., USA) - In this 1946 Frank Capra classic, a suicidal man ruined by a miser on Christmas Eve sees his life in a new light thanks to his guardian angel. It stars James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore.
The Santa Clause (8 p.m., Freeform) - From 1994, an adman (Tim Allen) takes over for Santa after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve.
Robbie the Reindeer in Hooves of Fire (8 p.m., CBS) - Robbie the Reindeer heads to the North Pole to claim his spot as the leader of Santa’s team.
Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe (8:30 p.m., CBS) - When the evil Blitzen is released from prison 50 years early and threatens to ruin the tourist business Robbie has set up, Robbie must rely on Vikings to save the day.
Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell the family home, leaving Emma in charge. While their mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love during the holidays.
The Story of Santa Claus (9 p.m., CBS) - A jolly couple comes to live at the North Pole and starts a toy-giving tradition. Featuring the voices of Ed Asner, Betty White and Tim Curry.
Christmas Harmony (10 p.m., Lifetime) - A soft-spoken woman used to living in the shadow of her pop star boyfriend, returns to her hometown after getting dumped and discovers the heart that her big city life had been missing.
Sunday, Nov. 25
A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, Noelle, who hates the holidays, gets locked in a department store on Christmas Eve. There she meets a woman who claims to be her guardian angel and she introduces Noelle to several ghosts of Christmases past, present and future.
Love, Actually (8 p.m., TNT) - A prime minister, a pop star, a jilted writer and others deal with relationships in London at Christmas. Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson and others star in this 2003 film.
Jingle Belle (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new original movie, a songwriter runs into an old flame when she returns to her hometown to help with a Christmas Eve pageant.
A Wedding for Christmas (9 p.m., ION) - In this new original movie, Haley escapes her small-town and builds a life in Los Angeles as a wedding planner. When her sister asks her to plan her wedding, Haley returns to her childhood town and reunites with a former flame.
The Truth About Christmas (9 p.m., Freeform) - In this new original movie, an encounter with a toy store Santa results in a drastic change in a political consultant, leaving her unable to lie.
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown (9 p.m., Food) - In this new series, bakers vie to create the definitive gingerbread showcase.
Christmas Perfection (10 p.m., Lifetime) - Another new Christmas movie. In this one, a woman magically wakes up in her perfect Christmas village in Ireland.
Monday, Nov. 26
The Great Christmas Light Fight (8 p.m., ABC) - Season 6 of the Celebration of Electricity starts with homes in Mississippi, Virginia, Florida, Texas, New York, Connecticut, Nebraska and Washington.
Elf (7 and 9 p.m., AMC) - Elf (9 p.m., Freeform) – Will Ferrell plays a grown man raised as one of Santa’s elves, who leaves the workshop to search for his real father in New York. It also stars Bob Newhart, James Caan, Edward Asner, Zooey Deschanel and Mary Steenburgen.
Holiday Baking Championship (9 p.m., Food) - In the pre-heat, inflatable holiday decorations inspire cream puff displays. In the main heat, the bakers prepare hand-painted eggnog cakes.
Christmas Cookie Challenge (10 p.m., Food) - For the decorating challenge, five of the cleverest cookie makers design two different cookies: one showcasing Santa’s new outfit and another featuring his new ride. Vivian Chan, Ree Drummond and Gesine Prado judge.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8 p.m., CBS) - It’s our first Rudolph of the holiday season. The reindeer with the shiny nose guides Santa’s sleigh through a bad storm on Christmas Eve in this beloved 1964 classic. Narrated by Burl Ives.
The Santa Clause 2 (9:30 p.m., AMC) - An ad man (Tim Allen) has to marry by Christmas Eve or he will stop being Santa Claus forever.
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8 p.m., NBC) - The 86th annual tree-lighting ceremony in New York.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (7 and 9:15 p.m., AMC) - The Griswolds spend the holiday with relatives in this 1999 holiday comedy, including a country cousin who arrives in an RV. It stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid and Diane Ladd.
Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (10 p.m., NBC) - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrate the season of joy and laughter alongside the couple’s family and talented celebrity friends. Legend performs songs from his 2018 album, “A Legendary Christmas.”
Thursday, Nov. 29
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (8 p.m., ABC) - Anna and Elsa realize they have no family traditions of their own, so Olaf sets out on a mission to bring them the best traditions.
Toy Story That Time Forgot (8:30 p.m., ABC) - While at a post-Christmas play date, the gang finds itself in uncharted territory after some cool new action figures turn out to be delusional, leaving it up to Trixie to save the day.
The Santa Clause (8:50 p.m., Freeform) - An adman (Tim Allen) takes over for the bearded, big-bellied fellow after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve.
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (9 p.m., ABC) - A special celebrating the holidays at Disney resorts with music and special guests, including performances by Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, Brett Eldredge, Andrea Bocelli, Jordan Fisher, Aloe Blacc, Maddie Poppe and Why Don’t We.
The Polar Express (9 p.m., AMC) - The conductor of a train to the North Pole guides a boy who questions the existence of Santa Claus. Stars Tom Hanks.
Friday, Nov. 30
A Very Nutty Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this original Christmas movie, a recently dumped overworked bakery owner meets a handsome soldier who may actually be a nutcracker that has come to life.
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (8:50 p.m., Freeform) - Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), aka Santa, contends with visiting in-laws (Ann-Margret, Alan Arkin) and a scheme by mischievous Jack Frost (Martin Short) to freeze him out of Christmas.
Jingle All the Way (9 p.m., AMC) - A crazed postman (Sinbad), a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic (Arnold Schwarzenegger) seeking a coveted toy for his son.
Saturday, Dec. 1
The Nightmare Before Christmas (7:35 p.m., Freeform) - The Pumpkin King gives the Christmas season a touch of Halloween in this animated movie from Tim Burton.
Mingle All the Way (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark Christmas movie, a young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress.
A Twist of Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new original movie, two single parents accidentally mix up their toys at a crowded department store during the Christmas frenzy. Although the two can’t stand each other, they decide to try to help each other salvage their holiday plans.
Christmas Wonderland (9 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - Another new original movie. In this one, Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again.
Elf (9 p.m., AMC) - Will Ferrell plays a grown man raised as one of Santa’s elves, who leaves the workshop to search for his real father in New York. It also stars Bob Newhart, James Caan, Edward Asner, Zooey Deschanel and Mary Steenburgen.
A Madea Christmas (9 p.m., USA) - From 2013, Madea (Tyler Perry) accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit.
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (9:15 p.m., Freeform) - Jim Carrey stars as the big green grinch in this live action adaptation that also stars Jeffrey Tambor and Christine Baranski. Narrated by Anthony Hopkins.
Sunday, Dec. 2
The Christmas Pact (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this original new movie, Ben and Sadie have made a pact since childhood to always keep the spirit of Christmas alive in their hearts.
A Majestic Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, Nell’s bracelet slips into a Salvation Army pot and when she tries to retrieve it, Connor accuses her of stealing. Later, Nell, an architect, learns he’s the client who wants to turn her hometown’s Majestic Theater into a multiplex. Though Nell and the town want to preserve The Majestic, she and Connor still develop an attraction.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8:15 p.m., AMC) - The Griswolds spend the holiday with relatives in this 1999 holiday comedy, including a country cousin who arrives in an RV. It stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid and Diane Ladd.
Christmas Cupid’s Arrow (9 p.m., ION) - In this new ION movie, an English lit professor has a long history of picking the wrong men. After her younger sister announces she’s pregnant, the professor decides she’s going to make a real effort to find Mr. Right on a dating website.
Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve (9 p.m., Freeform) - The young toy company CEO is in the middle of a quarter-life crisis, until her old doll comes to life help her get back on track.
A Star For Christmas (10 p.m., Lifetime) - Another new original film. In this one, a recent breakup throws a baker’s life into chaos. But things start looking up with a handsome but troubled actor comes into the store and the two fall in love.
Jingle All the Way (10:30 p.m., AMC) - A crazed postman (Sinbad), a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic (Arnold Schwarzenegger) seeking a coveted toy for his son.
