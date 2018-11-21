What to Watch on Wednesday: A ‘Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,’ more Christmas from Hallmark

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (8 p.m., ABC) - The Peanuts gang gather around Charlie Brown’s ping pong table for an annual feast that includes toast and popcorn.
Reunited at Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Samantha is spending her first Christmas without her beloved Nanna and struggling to find the Christmas spirit, when she meets someone special.
My Christmas Inn (8 p.m., Lifetime) - An original movie in which a woman about to score a big promotion at her San Francisco ad agency has her life turned upside down when she inherits a cozy inn in Alaska from her aunt. “A Christmas Arrangement,” about a struggling flower shop owner who falls for her competitor, airs at 10.
Hollywood Game Night (8 p.m., NBC) - Season 6 returns with Carla Hall, Adam Rodriguez, Jason Ritter and others.
Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC) - A two-hour special featuring some of SNL’s best Thanksgiving-themed sketches from past seasons, including A Thanksgiving Miracle, The Bird Family, Adam Sandler’s Thanksgiving Song, Back Home Ballers and more.
Little Drummer Girl (9 p.m., AMC) - The final two parts of this AMC miniseries, based on the John Le Carre novel.
Comments