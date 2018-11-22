What to Watch on Thursday: A guide to Thanksgiving parades and Christmas movies

The Christmas Chronicles (Netflix) - This original movie is a holiday adventure telling the story of sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa — as you’ve never seen him before — and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.
Thanksgiving Day Parades - NBC and CBS both air the 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade starting at 9 a.m. (NBC repeats it at 2 p.m.) On ABC it’s the Thanksgiving Day parade from Philadelphia, America’s longest running Thanksgiving Parade, also starting at 9.
A Chef’s Life (11 a.m., UNC-TV) - A marathon of all Season 5 episodes, ending with “The Final Harvest” at 4 p.m.
National Dog Show (Noon, NBC) - More than 2,000 purebred dogs compete to be Best in Show at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia.
Christmas at the Palace (8 p.m., Hallmark) - Katie, a former professional skater, is hired by the handsome king of San Senova to help his daughter in an ice skating performance. The more time Katie spends at the castle, the closer and and the king become.
The Christmas Contract (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A newly single woman dreads to go back to her hometown for Christmas when she finds out her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend will be there.
Meghan’s New Life: The Real Princess Diaries (9 p.m., ABC) - A look at Meghan Markle’s royal beginnings as the Duchess of Sussex and how she has been adjusting to her new life.
Tis the Season (10 p.m., Lifetime) - A “One Tree Hill” cast reunion features Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton, Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner, Stephen Colletti and surprise guests.
I’m Coming Home (10 p.m., ABC) - Celebrities, including Kristen Chenoweth, Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry, Jake Owen and Daymond John, visit their childhood homes and share special Thanksgiving messages.
