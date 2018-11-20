Catch Burt Reynolds’ classic flicks on the big screen

The Cary theater is showing several Burt Reynolds movies Nov. 29 and 30 to pay tribute to the actor who died in September. On Nov. 29, catch Adam Rifkin’s “The Last Movie Star” (2017) at 2 p.m., Hal Needham’s “Hooper” (1978) at 7 p.m, and Colin Higgins’ “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” (1982) at 9 p.m.
On Nov. 30, “Smokey and the Bandit” will show at 7 p.m. and “Boogie Nights” will show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 per film.
On Nov. 25, the theater is hosting a broadcast of “Die Walküre” (“The Valkyrie),” the second opera in legendary composer Richard Wagner’s Ring cycle, live at the Royal Opera House at 2 p.m. $12-$15. On Nov. 27, Grant Baldwin’s 2014 documentary “Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story” shows at 7 p.m. $10.
Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
Other Highlights:
▪ Nov. 23, the Chelsea Theater in Chapel Hill continues the Friday Night Mojo series with Martin Scorsese’s 1978 concert film “The Last Waltz.” Nov. 24, the Saturday Night Fright series presents Bryan Bertino’s 2008 thriller “The Strangers.” Both features begin at 9:45 p.m. $7 for members, $9.75 for adults, $8 for students and military, $8.50 for seniors. Details: thechelseatheater.org.
▪ Nov. 23, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Raleigh will show Brian Levant’s 1996 Christmas comedy “Jingle All the Way” at 11 a.m. $5. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
▪ Nov. 26, the Rialto Theatre in Raleigh will show George Seaton’s 1947 Christmas classic “Miracle on 34th Street,” starring Maureen O’Hara, John Payne, and Natalie Wood. 7 p.m. $5. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
▪ Nov. 28, CinéClassics at CinéBistro at Waverly Place in Cary is screening Richard Curtis’ 2003 rom-com “Love Actually” at 7 p.m. $10. Details: cinebistro.com.
