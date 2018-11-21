Triangle TV and radio stations win big for their news and weather

The Associated Press/Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas awards were presented in Charlotte earlier this month, and local TV and radio news outfits took home some major honors.

AP awarded WNCN/CBS17 first place in the Outstanding News Operation category. WRAL took second place in that category.

The TV News Reporter of the Year award went to Jonah Kaplan at WTVD/ABC11, while Lee Ringer of Spectrum News was named the TV Weathercaster of the Year.

The WNCN crew of Beairshelle Edme, Kristen Ketchell and Justin Quesinberry took first place in the TV News Anchor Team of the Year category. Angela Taylor of WNCN took second place in the TV News Anchor of the Year category.

The Radio Reporter of the Year award went to Jeff Tiberii of WUNC.

WPTF’s NewsRadio 680 was named the Outstanding News Operation for North Carolina.

WRAL’s wral.com took first place in the News Website category.

Separate awards are given for North and South Carolina news organizations and for Division I and Division II organizations, based on size. All of our local outlets fall into the Division I category. Similarly, some awards were given by AP and some by RTDNAC.

Other TV awards

▪ WNCN CBS17 won second place in the North Carolina Evening Newscast category.

▪ WRAL won first place in the Consumer/Economic category for its report on “Ford Explorer Concerns,” reported by Monica Laliberte, Jennifer Sorber Smith, Dave McCorkle, Erin Simanskis.

▪ WTVD won second place in the Consumer/Economic category for a report on “Dangerous Kids Makeup,” reported by Diane Wilson and Domenico Zelano.

▪ WNCN won second place in Entertainment for “Durham’s Son: Andre Leon Talley, Monsieur Vogue,” reported by Beairshelle Edme, David Hattman, Christopher Hemric and Patrick Priest.

▪ WNCN won first place in General News for “Remembering Billy Graham,” reported by Justin Quesinberry, Terrence Evans, Patrick Priest and George Umbenhauer.

▪ WRAL took first place in the Health/Medicine category for its report on Donald Wilson, a man with ALS, reported by Scott Mason and Mark Stebnicki.

▪ WNCN took second place in that category with “Turning Tragedy Into Hope” reported by Maggie Newland, Chris Hemric, Charles Malloy and Dan West.

▪ In the Investigative category, WRAL took second place for “WRAL Investigates: School Safety,” reported by Cullen Browder, Randall Kerr and Greg Clark.

▪ In the Original Web Reporting category, WRAL took second place for “How ‘NC’ Got Erased from Atlantic Coast Pipeline Fund,” reported by Travis Fain and Matthew Burns.

▪ WRAL took first place in the Political category with “Redistricting, Gerrymandering Explained,” reported by Tyler Dukes, Maggie Brown, Mandy Mitchell and Justin Arner.

▪ Spectrum News took second place in the Series category for “Menu Hopping” by Tim Spears.

▪ In the Use of Technology category, WRAL won first place for its Olympic Zone reporting during the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Radio awards

▪ The North Carolina News Network took first place in the Short Newscast category (Jan. 4, 2018) and in the Use of Sound category for its “Billy Graham: The Man, The Message, The Ministry” report by Mike Raley, Bruce Ferrell, Gayle Hurd, Brandon Dickson and Donna Martinez.

▪ WPTF won second place in the Breaking News category for its severe weather coverage on Jan. 4, 2018.

▪ In the Radio News Block category, WPTF took first place with its Saturday Morning Magazine program (June 30, 2018) with Bruce Ferrell, Tony Riggsbee, Mike Riddle, Alyssa Vail and Patrick Johnson.

▪ The North Carolina News Network took second place in the Special Report category for “Billy Graham” report.

See the full list of Associated Press/Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas awards at rtdnac.org/awards.