Soccer Mommy continues to push herself as more fans discover her music

Don’t mess with Soccer Mommy.
When Soccer Mommy, whose real name is Sophie Allison, was bothered by a fan last March while performing in Austin at South By Southwest, the singer-songwriter called him out.
“If someone yells out comments that are sexual or romantic, I’ll stop them,” Allison says while calling from her Nashville home. “If you want to yell out a song, I can live with that but don’t get personal.”
Since Allison has scored radio play with “Your Dog,” fans have become acquainted with her latest album, “Clean,” which was released in March. “Blossom (Wasting All of My Time”) and “Last Girl,” a power-pop gem, are requested by fans at her shows
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“It’s cool how more and more people are getting into the album, which has been out for some time,” Allison says. “It’s cool to see I’m not just one song.”
But “Your Dog,” which is still in rotation on satellite radio, has staying power. The cut, which was released as a single during the summer, is a female empowerment anthem. Allison recorded a punchy bass line, which is shrouded by catchy melodies.
“I put some layers on to that song and just let it go,” Allison says. ”I had no idea that it would go over so well.”
It was inspired by a relationship, Allison says.
“I didn’t need to feel weaker trying to make a person, who doesn’t really care, happy. That’s the way it came out and the feedback from fans has been great.”
Allison, who will perform Nov. 30 at the Pinhook in Durham, is writing new material while listening to quite a bit of Fiona Apple and Lucinda Williams. Allison is a huge fan of female singer-songwriters.
“I do love a lot of women singers but I also like guys as well,” Allison says. “I love Bob Dylan and Wilco, but there is something about females in music. A lot of guys get caught up in dude rock, and I find a lot of that stuff to be so boring. I like the type of music I like and I also make the kind of music that I like to make. Autonomy is huge.”
Allison’s “Soccer Mommy” name originated as her Twitter handle and evolved.
“I used it as something to list my songs under for Bandcamp. It’s really not a big deal but some people can’t help but make a big deal about it.”
Allison didn’t want to make a big deal out of her album when she recorded “Clean.”
“I didn’t see a need for a producer,” Allison says. “But I met Gabe Wax when I was going to college in New York (NYU) a few years ago. We met for coffee and he understood what I was going after.”
The same thing could be said for Allison’s backing band. “We’re all on the same page,” Allison says. “I’m right where I should be thanks to this group.”
Allison just wants to raise the bar as a recording artist. “I want to see how far I can go,” Allison says. “I want to push myself. I don’t want to settle. I don’t want to make another album like ‘Clean.’ I want to reach another level as a singer-songwriter.”
Details
Who: Soccer Mommy. Ratboys and Exit Mice will open.
When: 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30
Where: The Pinhook, 117 W. Main St., Durham.
Tickets: $12
Info: 984-244-7243 or thepinhook.com
Comments