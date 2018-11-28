What to Watch on Wednesday: Christmas in Rock Center and a John Legend holiday special

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8 p.m., NBC) - The 86th annual tree-lighting ceremony in New York. Scheduled performers include Diana Ross, Tony Bennett and Diana Krall, Brett Eldredge, Darci Lynne Farmer, John Legend, Martina McBride, Pentatonix, Kellie Pickler, Howie Mandel and more.
Also on . . .
The Price is Right (11 a.m., CBS) - Judson Fraley of Raleigh will be on this morning’s show — and it will be a very memorable appearance. Don’t miss it. His show was originally supposed to air on Sept. 27 but was preempted by the Kavanaugh hearings. Fraley attended the taping this summer when he and his husband Demond Medlin traveled to California to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.
Nature: Snow Bears (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Led by their mother, two newborn polar bear cubs leave their den for the first time to make the dangerous voyage to the sea to feed, facing Arctic foxes, bears, extreme weather, snowdrifts and ice cracks along the way.
Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (10 p.m., NBC) - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrate the season of joy and laughter alongside the couple’s family and talented celebrity friends. Legend performs songs from his 2018 album, “A Legendary Christmas.”
A Million Little Things (10 p.m., ABC) - Recurring nightmares force Maggie to face a life-altering trauma from her past.
