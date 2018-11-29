What to Watch on Thursday: ‘LEGO Jurassic World’ special and ‘Cold Valley’ true crime on ID

LEGO Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit (8 p.m., NBC) - For the kids, a new two-part animated LEGO “Jurassic World” prequel adventure. Jurassic World’s soon-to-be top employees, Owen and Claire, team up to move a trio of dinosaurs across the island for the grand opening of a new super-secret exhibit.
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (8 p.m., ABC) - Anna and Elsa realize they have no family traditions of their own, so Olaf sets out on a mission to bring them the best traditions.
Toy Story That Time Forgot (8:30 p.m., ABC) - While at a post-Christmas play date, the gang finds itself in uncharted territory after some cool new action figures turn out to be delusional, leaving it up to Trixie to save the day.
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (9 p.m., ABC) - A special celebrating the holidays at Disney resorts with music and special guests, including performances by Gwen Stefani, Meghan Trainor, Brett Eldredge, Andrea Bocelli, Jordan Fisher, Aloe Blacc, Maddie Poppe and Why Don’t We.
Murphy Brown (9:30 p.m., CBS) - When Frank is physically attacked while covering a political rally, Murphy becomes afraid to dispute the opposing viewpoint of a guest on her show.
Cold Valley (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - This two-part special follows two women as they unravel the mysterious disappearances that tormented the Lewis Clark Valley area along the Washington and Idaho border from 1972 to 1982. Investigators are certain they know who the killer is, but no one has been able get enough evidence to prosecute him. Detective Jackie Nichols and Gloria Bobertz open up the case files, track down old witnesses and pursue new leads. Part 2 airs Dec. 6.
