What to Watch on Friday: Netflix has a ‘Christmas Prince’

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (Netflix) - A sequel to last year’s popular “Christmas Prince” movie picking up one year after Amber helped Richard secure the crown. The two are set for a Christmas wedding but their plans are jeopardized when Amber doubts she has what it takes to be queen. The future of the kingdom is at stake. Netflix also has the Frank McCourt adaptation of “Angela’s Christmas.”
A Very Nutty Christmas (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this original Christmas movie, a recently dumped overworked bakery owner meets a handsome soldier who may actually be a nutcracker that has come to life.
Big Cat Weekend (9 p.m., Nat Geo Wild) - It’s Nat Geo Wild’s “Big Cat Weekend” and it starts with new shows “Man vs. Puma” and “Jaguar Beach Battle.” Other shows this weekend include “Birth of a Pride,” which follows the extraordinary journey of lions returning to a reserve in Botswana ; “Tree Climbling Lions”; “Clash of Tigers”; and more. The weekend of programming is an extension of the National Geographic Society’s Big Cats Initiative, which works to halt the decline of big cats in the wild.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (9 p.m., The CW) - Rebecca visits her mother intending to talk about her new career path.
