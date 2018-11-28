Chapel Hill doctor caught in ‘superwoman’ vs. ‘godfather’ battle on ‘Survivor’

It turns out that Chapel Hill doctor Alison Raybould’s show of strength on “Survivor” nearly ended up being her downfall.
In Wednesday night’s two-hour episode, tribe member Carl, called “the godfather” by other players, orchestrated Alison’s ouster, while another faction of the tribe worked to blindside Carl by voting him out.
With the pre-Tribal Council count looking like four votes against Alison and four votes against Carl, the deciding vote seemed to lie with actor Mike White, who dubbed Alison the “superwoman” of the tribe.
Alison is a resident in the internal medicine program at UNC Medical Center and started out in the Goliath Tribe for the show’s “David vs. Goliath” season, which debuted Sept. 26 on CBS.
The Tribal Council vote was suspenseful, with the votes coming up as expected: four for Alison, four for Carl. The final card pulled by host Jeff Probst was ... for Carl.
Alison survived the night but her status as a threat to the other players is solidified. She has been a smart player this season, demonstrating her intelligence and physical aptitude. That’s exactly why she was targeted, and why she’ll need to watch her back from here on out.
Carl was shocked by the blindside, but admitted the other players were smart to take him out. He now goes to the Jury, which will ultimately decide who wins the game.
“Survivor” airs at 8 p.m. Wednesdays on CBS.
