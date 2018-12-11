What to Watch on Tuesday: A new ESPN 30 for 30 film and the PBS doc ‘Letters from Baghdad’

30 for 30: 42 to 1 (9 p.m., ESPN) - This 30 for 30 documentary tells the incredible story of when James “Buster” Douglas knocked out the undefeated Mike Tyson to take the heavyweight championship of the world title in Tokyo in 1990. Douglas had been dismissed as a 42 to 1 underdog.
Letters From Baghdad (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This documentary tells the extraordinary and dramatic story of Gertrude Bell, the most powerful woman in the British Empire in her day. She shaped the modern Middle East after World War I in ways that still reverberate today. More influential than her friend and colleague Lawrence of Arabia, Bell helped draw the borders of Iraq and established the Iraq Museum.
Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas (9 p.m., NBC) - Singing ventriloquist and “America’s Got Talent” champion Darci Lynne Farmer and her puppet pals Petunia, Oscar, Edna and Katie celebrate the holiday season with special performances and surprise guests.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments