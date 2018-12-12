What to Watch on Wednesday: ID looks into the mysterious disappearance of Susan Powell

Susan Powell: An ID Murder Mystery (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - ID looks into the disappearance of 28-year-old mother of two, Susan Powell, who vanished from her Utah home in December 2009. Her husband Josh claims to have no idea what happened to her, but his odd behavior during the investigation raises suspicions. For those not familiar with the case, we won’t say anything else about how this turns out, but it’s absolutely tragic. The ID special looks into the disappearance of Susan and the investigation of Josh, and the explosive conclusion no one saw coming. It features new interviews with family members and friends, plus detectives who worked the case.
Modern Family (9 p.m., ABC) - Hayley works to figure out the best time to give the family a Christmas gift they will never forget, and Phil borrows the family Christmas tree for a house-showing.
Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (10 p.m., NBC) - A repeat of this new special in which John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrate the season of joy and laughter alongside the couple’s family and talented celebrity friends. Legend performs songs from his 2018 album, “A Legendary Christmas.”
