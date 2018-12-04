A Wilmington seafood restaurant is taking over the former Kamado Grille site

A popular Wilmington seafood restaurant is heading inland and opening up in Raleigh.

The Cape Fear Seafood Company, with three locations in the Wilmington area, has tapped the Triangle for its fourth restaurant.

Owner Evans Trawick started the company in 2008 and opened the second location in 2015, and the third last year, serving a wide-ranging menu, from fried and steamed fish to pastas and steaks.

The restaurant moves into the former Kamado Grille restaurant off Spring Forest Road in North Raleigh, which closed last year after filing for bankruptcy protection in 2016. That restaurant was notable for cooking meals in a kitchen stocked with 12 ceramic Kamado smokers.

The new Cape Fear Seafood Company will be owned by franchisees Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell, the company said in a press release. Elliott has been with the restaurant group since 2011, when he started as a bartender, and is now area director of the three Wilmington locations. Wivell has served as a chef and general manager within the group.

Cape Fear Seafood Company anticipates a spring opening.