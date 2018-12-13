You know the words to ‘Home Alone.’ Now say them with the rest of the theater.

On Dec. 14, The Cary theater is showing the Quote-A-Long version of Chris Columbus’ 1990 comedy “Home Alone,” starring Macaulay Culkin, at 7 p.m. There will be an encore on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.





On Dec. 15, The Cary is hosting a program called “Christmas Cartoons and Cereal” consisting of Buzz Potamkin’s “Buster & Chauncey’s Silent Night” (1998), and Harold Harris’ “The Nuttiest Nutcracker” (1999) at 10 a.m. On Dec. 16, Frank Capra’s 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” screens at 2 p.m.

Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

Other Highlights

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

▪ On Dec. 14, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is presenting a double feature of film noir classics from the ‘50s: Robert Aldrich’s “Kiss Me Deadly” (1955), and “The Killer is Loose” (1956). The double bill begins at 7 p.m. and admission is $9.

Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.

▪ From Dec. 14 through 20, the Alamo Drafthouse will be hosting parties for Jon Favreau’s 2003 Christmas comedy “Elf,” starring Will Farrell. On Dec. 15, “It’s a Wonderful Life” screens at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. On Dec. 16, Bob Clark’s 1983 classic “A Christmas Story” is at 5 p.m. On Dec. 17 and 18, it’s John McTiernan’s 1988 action classic “Die Hard” at 10 p.m. On Dec. 19, Tim Burton’s 1990 fantasy drama “Edward Scissorhands” screens at 8 p.m.

Check their website for ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.

▪ Dec. 17, the Rialto Theatre in Raleigh will show “Die Hard” at 7 p.m. $5. Details: 919-856-8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.