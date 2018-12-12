Latest Holderness Family video delivers the perfect answer to ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’

Folks have been grumbling about the (some say) creepy lyrics of the holiday classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” for years now. But in this, the year of the #MeToo movement, the 1944-penned song — in which a man tries to persuade his date to stay at his place and get cozy instead of going home — has gotten more attention than usual, even managing to get banned from several radio stations.
Enter Penn Holderness, the Raleigh viral video star of the Holderness Family’s “Christmas Jammies” fame, and his hilarious pro-consent take on the controversial tune.
In the video, which as of Wednesday morning had 47 million Facebook views, Holderness sings variations on his new lyric “Baby, just go outside” into a microphone while off camera, a woman sings the protest lines from the original song, which critics say promotes date rape.
When the woman sings, “My mother will start to worry,” Holderness responds with “Definitely text her right now.” When she sings, “Say, what’s in this drink?” Holderness answers, “Um, nothing but Sprite.” When she sings, “My father will be pacing the floor,” Holderness follows with, “Here’s the coat and there is the door.”
The Holderness family has produced at least a dozen of these song parody videos and dozens of video blog (or vlog) entries on YouTube. “Baby, Just Go Outside” is the first one in which Penn Holderness, a former anchor for WNCN CBS-17, appears on camera alone.
The family’s most famous video is “Christmas Jammies,” which got 17 million YouTube views and earned them national attention. The family, which includes wife Kim Dean, daughter Lola and son Penn Charles, even got their own reality show on the UP network and they were spoofed on “Saturday Night Live.”
Other Holderness family parody classics include “Baby Got Class,” “I’m All About that Baste” and “Kin and Moose.”
The Holderness family will host the “Great Christmas Video Countdown” on The CW next Tuesday (Dec. 18) at 9 p.m. The show will look at some of the best Christmas holiday videos, and the family should definitely have one — maybe two! — videos in that list.
