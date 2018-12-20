Closing soon: Your guide to buzzworthy exhibits at Triangle museums

Have you seen Georgia O’Keeffe’s extraordinary flowers at the North Carolina Museum of Art?

What about Durham artist Ernie Barnes famous paintings on display at the N.C. Museum of History?

Both O’Keeffe and Barnes have works in popular exhibits at area museums and are set to end their runs in the coming months.

Bundle up the family and out-of-town guests. Spend some quality time marveling at interesting pieces of art and chatting afterward with friends and family about the works that inspire.

Note that some have special holiday hours.

“The Beyond: Georgia O’Keeffe and Contemporary Art” and “Candida Höfer in Mexico”

Where: North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh. 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org

When: Through Jan. 20. The museum is closed Mondays. It also will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. The Museum Park is open daily.

Georgia O’Keeffe’s “Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1,” 1932, oil on canvas, 48x40 in., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas. Edward C. Robison III Copyright 2018 Georgia O’Keeffe Museum

What you’ll find: This exhibit features 35 paintings, sculpture and personal artifacts from the woman often called the mother of American modernism. “The Beyond” presents a conversation between some of O’Keeffe’s most important works and the work of 20 emerging artists, selected for their individual approaches to some of O’Keeffe’s themes, including flowers, bodies, still lifes, skyscrapers, desert landscapes, and the interplay between realism and abstraction.

In addition to the O’Keeffe show, your ticket gives you access to “Candida Höfer in Mexico” as well. German photographer Candida Höfer has made portraits of iconic buildings around the world, including the Louvre in Paris, the Uffizi Gallery in Florence and La Scala in Milan. This exhibition features 25 large-format photographs of magnificent interiors of libraries, convents, theaters, churches, and museums throughout Mexico.

Don’t miss: While you’re at the museum, head to the West Building, where you’ll find “Light of Life,” the unique light display by Japanese conceptual artist Yayoi Kusama. It originally was a part of the spring exhibit, “You Are Here: Light, Color, and Sound Experiences.” The new acquisition is now a part of the museum’s permanent collection and is worth the wait. Admission to the permanent collection is free.

Details: These two shows are ticketed together. $18 for adults; $15 for seniors, military, groups of 10 or more and college students: $12 for youth from 7 -18; free for children ages 6 and under. For college students at home, remember the museum is free from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays. You need to show your college ID.

From left, Linda Dougherty, NCMA chief curator, Kat Harding NCMA public relations manager, and NCMA’s former director Larry Wheeler look over the North Carolina Museum of Art’s acquisition, Yayoi Kusama’s “Light of Life” on Monday, March 26, 2018. From the outside, the piece looks like a mirrored hexagonal box but stick your head inside one of its three portholes, and you’ll see yourself transported into an enclosed “infinity room” of changing colors and patterns. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

“The North Carolina Roots of Artist Ernie Barnes”

Where: N.C. Museum of History, 5 E Edenton St, Raleigh. 919-814-7000 or ncmuseumofhistory.org

When: Through Mar. 3. Closed Dec. 24 and 25 and Jan. 1.

What you’ll find: Durham native Ernie Barnes’ show features 37 oil and acrylic paintings, including a reproduction of his most famous painting, “The Sugar Shack.” Many saw “Sugar Shack” for the first time on soul singer Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You” album cover and during the closing credits of “Good Times,” the sitcom that ran from 1974 to 1979. In addition, there are 20 pieces of Barnes memorabilia, including his painting palette, brushes and blocked letters he earned as a football player at Hillside High School in Durham.

Don’t miss: While you are at the museum, check out “North Carolina & World War I” and join the more than half a million visitors who’ve experienced what it was like to “step in the boots” of a Tar Heel soldier. This award-winning exhibit has been extended through Memorial Day.

Details: Free.

“Friendly Friendship Baptist Church”, by Ernie Barnes, 1994 The Ernie Barnes Family Trust

“Above the Rim”

Where: CAM Raleigh, 409 W. Martin St., Raleigh. 919-261-5920 or camraleigh.org

When: Through Feb. 3. A dance party with artist is Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. There are extended hours Feb. 3.

What you’ll find: Sixteen artists celebrate the sport and art of basketball. The exhibition views basketball as a sport and a cultural phenomenon that crosses boundaries and connects communities across class, race, gender, nationality and age.

Don’t miss: The indoor half-court, basketball court designed by Felipe Pantone. You can actually shoot around on it.

Details: $5. Free to artists, members, students, first-responders, teachers, skateboarders, military, veterans and their families.

“People Get Ready: Building a Contemporary Collection”

Where: Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham, at Duke University. 919-684-5135 or nasher.duke.edu/

When: Through Jan. 6. Closed Dec. 24-25, 31 and Jan. 1.

Amy Sherald, “Light is easy to love.” (detail), 2017. Oil on canvas, 54 × 43 inches (137.2 × 109.2 cm). Collection of the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. Gift of Jennifer McCracken New and Jason G. New, in honor of Sarah Schroth upon the occasion of our New York City visit, March 2017; 2017.3.1. Copyright Amy Sherald. Courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth, New York, New York. Peter Paul Geoffrion.

What you’ll find: “People Get Ready” features works from people of African descent from 1970 through 2018 that address issues like identity, social justice and environmentalism. The exhibition’s title comes from Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions’ soulful song about hope, faith and redemption. The art includes photography, paintings, works on paper, mixed media and sculpture.





Don’t miss: Look for works by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, who painted the portraits of President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, respectively. A free holiday family program on Thursday, Dec. 27. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families are welcome to participate in a special bilingual storytime in English and Spanish at 11 a.m. and again at noon. There is also a winter-themed scavenger hunt, and hands-on art making.

Details: Cost: $7 adults. $5 seniors (65 and older). $4 non-Duke student with ID. Free for 17 and younger, active duty military, veterans and alumni with identification. General admission is free all day on Thursdays.

“Vernon Pratt: All the Possibilities of Sixteen”

Where: Gregg Museum of Art & Design at NC State University, Raleigh. 919-515-3503 or gregg.arts.ncsu.edu

When: Through Feb. 10. Closed Dec. 24-25, 31 and Jan. 1.

One of 256 panels from Vernon Pratt’s piece, “All the Possibilities of Sixteen,” that is 18’ high by 110’ long. It will be exhibited at the Gregg Museum in Raleigh from October 11th through February 10th. Courtesy of Gregg Museum

What you’ll find: The exhibition is the first complete showing of a massive 256-panel work centering on Pratt’s interest in systems and the variations, permutations and the rhythms and harmonies within. At 18 feet high and 110 feet wide, it is the largest and most complex work of Pratt’s ever exhibited, the museum says, and has been called his “magnum opus” by Gregg Museum director Roger Manley. Never assembled before, it has been hidden for 36 years and is presented now for the very first time.

Don’t miss: “Left-Handed Liberty — Self-Taught Art.” Manley describes it as a fun little exhibition highlighting the work of mostly outsider North Carolina artists. The roughly 40 pieces include paintings, sculptures and items made out of found objects.

Details: Free.

“Birthday Presents”

Where: Ackland Art Museum, 101 S. Columbia St., Chapel Hill. 919-966-5736 or ackland.org

When: Through Jan. 6. Closed Dec. 24-25, 31 and Jan. 1.

What you’ll find: To celebrate the UNC museum’s 60th anniversary, donors and collectors contributed an array of drawings, paintings and more for this birthday exhibit. It includes 60 works of art from 30 donors, including 13 from UNC alumni.

Etel Adnan, Lebanese-American, born 1925: Untitled 2017; oil on canvas: 21 5/8 x 18 1/8 in. (55 x 46 cm). Ackland Art Museum, Promised Gift of Mr. and Mrs. John Leroy Townsend III in honor of the Museum’s 60th Anniversary. Copyright of the Artist; Courtesy of Galerie Lelong &Co. The piece will be included in the museum’s exhibit “Birthday Presents,” which will feature roughly 60 works of art from 30 different donors. Fabrice Gibert

Don’t miss: In “Birthday Presents,” look for three etchings by the Dutch artist Rembrandt, including “The Small Lion Hunt,” and “Christ and the Woman of Samaria.” As for the rest of the museum, the permanent collection galleries have been “re-imagined, re-designed and re-installed” with more room for African art and additions to the museum’s Asian art collection.

Details: Free.

Coming soon

Keep your eye on the upcoming exhibits.

▪ “Al Norte al Norte: Latino Life in North Carolina”: The traveling exhibit features Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Jose Galvez’s photos of the state’s Latino culture. Opens Jan. 4 at City of Raleigh Museum. Galvez lives in the Triangle. cormuseum.org

▪ “The Beautiful Brain: The Drawings of Santiago Ramón y Cajal”: Santiago Ramón y Cajal was both a scientist and an artist, and his intricate drawings of the brain remain scientifically relevant today. Opens Jan. 25 at the Ackland Art Museum. ackland.org

▪ “John James Audubon’s The Birds of America”: Rare hand-colored engravings, acquired by the state in 1848, emerge in special cases in a new Audubon Gallery Feb. 16. ncartmuseum.org

▪ “Pop América, 1965-1975”: The traveling exhibit at the Nasher explores the pop art movement through the lens of Latin American and Latino artists. The colorful 100-piece exhibit incorporates research from Duke professor Ester Gabara, who will give a talk when the exhibit opens Feb. 21. nasher.duke.edu



