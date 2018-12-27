Dillon Fence is returning to the Cat’s Cradle for New Year’s Eve, the place where it all began

Before the Internet was pervasive, some bands only enjoyed regional success.

Greg Humphreys gets that. The leader of Dillon Fence plays a handful of dates every year but the gigs are usually only in the Carolinas.

”We have a big Southeastern base,” Humphreys says while calling from his Manhattan apartment. “I’m glad that we have a place where there is demand for us. It’s cool playing before a crowd that knows us and is really into us. I have a blast playing Dillon Fence shows.”

But Humphries has a long drive before he performs with his band, which originally ran from 1992 to 1998.

”I think I’m the only guy that has to start a tour where the band is very popular and drive 10 hours to get there,” Humphreys says. “I’m not complaining. It’s just the way it is.”

Humphreys, his wife and 5-year-old son moved to the East Village six years ago.

“I absolutely love it here,” Humphreys says. “I lived most of my adult life in the Carolinas.”

Most of Humphreys adult life has been spent either with Dillon Fence or the funky and soulful band Hobex, which formed in Durham in 1996. “Two different bands that I’ve really enjoyed,” Humphries says.

Neither band truly broke out. Dillon Fence, which was signed to Atlantic, had some buzz with “Living Room Scene,” which dropped in 1994, but failed to reach a mainstream audience.

“Yes, we were on a major label but if you didn’t have a big push (from the label) or have a big hit on the radio, it was an uphill climb,” he said. “We made some really good records with Dillon Fence. I really like the ‘Living Room Scene’ album. That was my angry, young man material. The single ‘Living Room Scene’ was kind of like Thin Lizzy. It’s always fun playing that song since it has that rock and roll swagger. The song was embraced in North Carolina. We appreciate that good regional support, which never went away.”

The underheralded group’s first gig was at Cat’s Cradle, where Dillon Fence will ring in the New Year on Dec. 31.

“We owe the Cat’s Cradle for always being behind us,” Humphreys says. “The support from Cat’s Cradle has always meant a lot to us. When we play there New Year’s, it’ll be a special, memorable show.”

Humphreys is reluctant to reveal details.

“We’ll have some surprises up our sleeves,” Humphreys says. “We’re discussing some things with (opener) Hammer No More the Fingers about a co-band jam at the end of the show. I guess we have to do some sort of countdown. It’s New Year’s and it has to be fun.”

Humphreys expects Dillon Fence to play a few shows next year but there won’t be more than that.

“It just can’t happen since (Bassist) Chris (Goode) is a professor at Georgia State. (Guitarist) Kent (Alphin) has a business in Wilmington and (drummer) Scott (Carle) is busy. But it’s all right. We get to play a few shows, and the great thing is that 500 people show up and it’s always an awesome time. We didn’t get the golden ticket 20-some years ago but we’re still on good terms and performing. We’re going to celebrate that when we get back to Cat’s Cradle.”

Details

Who: Dillon Fence with Hammer No More the Fingers

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Cat’s Cradle, 300 E. Main St., Carrboro

Tickets: $17 in advance and $20 day of show.

Info: 919-967-9053 or catscradle.com