Your holiday films come as romantic comedies, and horror flicks

On Dec. 21, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is screening René Manzor’s 1989 horror thriller “Dial Code Santa Claus” at 8:30 p.m. On Dec. 22, the PBS Kids at the Alamo series is presenting “PEG + CAT,” an animated math-based series at 10 a.m.
On Dec. 23, Nancy Meyers’ “The Holiday,” starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, shows as part of the Sunday Brunch series at 1:45 p.m., followed by Video Vortex’s program entitled “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” described as a psychotic compilation stitched together from dozens of unseen terror-blasts to create a holiday horror mixtape. 8:30 p.m.
On Dec. 24, the Kids Camp series is showing Steve Martino’s 2015 animated comedy “The Peanuts Movie” at 10 a.m. There will additional showings at 11 a.m Dec. 25 through Dec. 27. Also Dec. 24, the A/V Geeks present “Naughty or Nice?” a program of Christmas-themed 16 mm shorts at 7:15 p.m.
Check their website for ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
Other Highlights
▪ On Dec. 21, The Cary Theater is showing Frank Capra’s 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. Dec. 22, Richard Curtis’ 2003 rom com “Love Actually” screens at 9 p.m. Dec. 23, it’s Robert Zemeckis’ 2004 animated adventure “The Polar Express” at 2 p.m.
On Dec. 27, Lisa Dapolito’s 2018 Gilda Radner documentary “Love, Gilda” screens at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by Jesse Peretz’s 2018 comedy drama “Juliet, Naked” at 9 p.m.
Tickets are $3-$5 per film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
