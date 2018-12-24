Take a break from cooking, kids and in-laws: Here’s the Christmas Day TV lineup

Thank heaven for Christmas Day television programming. When the kids need to come down off a sugar high and the adults need some quiet time, there’s AMC’s non-stop holiday programming; the 24-hour marathon showing of “The Christmas Story” on TBS and TNT; and reruns of this year’s Christmas parades. Here’s what else you can look forward to on a television near you:
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - The inquisitive monkey makes preparations for a perfect Christmas.
ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade (12:30 p.m., WTVD) - WTVD airs their version of this year’s Raleigh Christmas Parade.
Raleigh Christmas Parade (3 p.m., WRAL) - WRAL airs their version of this year’s Raleigh Christmas Parade.
A Chef’s Life Holiday Special (3 p.m., UNC-TV) - Chef Vivian Howard’s holiday celebration features Southern cooking and Hanukkah traditions. Recipes include corned ham, oyster dressing, hoppin’ john and red-velvet cake.
Santa Claus: The Movie (7:30 p.m., CMT) - Santa (David Huddleston) and an elf (Dudley Moore) foil a New York toy manufacturer (John Lithgow) with aschme to get rich off Christmas.
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (7:30 p.m., AMC) - The Griswolds spend the holiday with relatives in this 1999 holiday comedy, including a country cousin who arrives in an RV. It stars Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid and Diane Ladd.
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m., NBC) - This is the animated (and far superior) version of the story, narrated by Boris Karloff. In it, the lonely and heartless Grinch dresses up like Santa to steal the Christmas decorations, gifts and even the special holiday roast beast from the Whos of Whoville.
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8:30 p.m., NBC) - The live action version of the Grinch (Jim Carrey) who sets out to squash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving people of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates.
When Calls the Heart (8 p.m., Hallmark) - A group of orphans become stranded in Hope Valley for Christmas, so their caretakers lead Bill to investigate the circumstances of their arrival.
Call the Midwife (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the annual Christmas episode, Sister Mildred arrives at Nonnatus House with four Chinese orphans.
Love, Actually (9 p.m., TNT) - A prime minister, a pop star, a jilted writer and others deal with relationships in London at Christmas. Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson and others star in this 2003 film.
The Polar Express (9:45 p.m., AMC) - A conductor of a train to the North Pole guides a boy who questions the existence of Santa Claus. Stars Tom Hanks.
(Note: Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.)
