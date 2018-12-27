Entertainment

Gilda Radner documentary the latest in a year of big-name films

By Daniel Cook Johnson

December 27, 2018 06:05 PM

This image released by the Tribeca Film Festival shows an image of Gilda Radner and Gene Wilder used in Lisa Dapolito’s documentary feature “Love Gilda,” premiering Wednesday, at the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
This image released by the Tribeca Film Festival shows an image of Gilda Radner and Gene Wilder used in Lisa Dapolito’s documentary feature “Love Gilda,” premiering Wednesday, at the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Tribeca Film Festival via AP Estate of Gilda Radner
This image released by the Tribeca Film Festival shows an image of Gilda Radner and Gene Wilder used in Lisa Dapolito’s documentary feature “Love Gilda,” premiering Wednesday, at the 17th annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Tribeca Film Festival via AP Estate of Gilda Radner

On Dec. 28, the Cary Theater is showing Jesse Peretz’s 2018 comedy drama “Juliet, Naked,” starring Ethan Hawke and Rose Byrne; at 7 p.m., followed by Lisa Dapolito’s 2018 Gilda Radner documentary “Love, Gilda” at 9 p.m. (There will be encores of “Juliet, Naked” on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m., and “Love Gilda” on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.)

On Jan. 2, The Cary hosts the Motion for Pictures Screening Series presented by the Triangle Filmmaking Community at 7 p.m. On Jan. 3 Frederick Wiseman’s 2018 documentary “Monrovia, Indiana” screens at 2 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $3-$5 per film. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

Other Highlights:

On Dec. 28, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is screening Steve Martino’s 2015 animated comedy “The Peanuts Movie” as part of the Kids Camp series at 11 a.m. On Dec. 31, there will be the “Back to the Future” New Year’s Eve Party at 9 p.m., featuring interactive movie props, collectible goodies, and a recreation of the Enchantment Under the Sea dance in the lobby.

Check their website for ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.

  Comments  