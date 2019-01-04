There have been plenty of ‘Pride & Prejudice’ films, but this one has Keira Knightley

On Jan. 6, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is screening Joe Wright’s “Pride and Prejudice.” The 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1813 novel stars Brenda Blethyn, Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. The acclaimed production garnered Oscar nominations for Knightley for Best Actress, for Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer for Best Art Direction, for Jacqueline Durran for Best Costume Design, and Dario Marianelli for Best Original Score.
On Jan. 9, it’s Louis Gasnier’s 1936 cult classic “Reefer Madness” via a new 2K restoration from the American Genre Film Archive. 7 p.m.
Check their website for ticket prices. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
Other Highlights:
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ On Jan. 4, the N.C. Museum of Art’s NCMA Arthouse Series is presenting Armando Iannucci’s 2017 historical comedy “The Death of Stalin,” starring Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale and Jeffrey Tambor. The 8 p.m. screening in the SECU Auditorium in the museum’s East Building will be introduced by John Munson, former program manager for the Rialto.
Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org/calendar.
▪ Jan. 4, The Cary theater is showing Matthew Miele’s 2018 documentary “Always at the Carlyle” at 7 p.m., followed by Frederick Wiseman’s 2018 documentary “Monrovia, Indiana” at 9 p.m. (There will be an encore of “Monrovia” on Jan. 6 at 2 p.m.).
On Jan. 5, The Cary hosts the South & East Asian Hollywood Film Festival, three programs of shorts and full-length features. At noon on Jan. 10, it’s Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s 2018 documentary “Free Solo” at 2 p.m., followed by the Environmentally Speaking Series screenings of two documentaries: Roko Belic’s “Happy” (2011), and Matt D’Avella’s “Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things” (2015).
Check their website for ticket prices. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
Comments