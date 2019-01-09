Watch the film ‘High Fidelity’ with John Cusack, the movie’s star

Corrected at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 9. See details in story.
“High Fidelity” came out in 2000, but it remains beloved, both as a romantic-comedy and as a snapshot of a time when the recorded-music industry was at its height.
It also was a high point for John Cusack, the film’s star, who was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards for the role and for the screenplay.
On April 20, Cusack will host a screening of the film at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts and will entertain questions from the audience afterward about the film and his career.
“High Fidelity,” based on the 1995 novel by world-class record geek Nick Hornby, strikes notes about fandom, love, loss and jealousy.
Cusack plays record store owner Rob Gordon — a man-child seemingly incapable of figuring out what he should and shouldn’t hang onto. He sets out on a path of self-discovery by interviewing his ex-girlfriends about what went wrong. He occasionally breaks the “fourth wall” of the film, rattling off Top 5 lists to viewers.
It also stars Cusack’s sister, Joan Cusack, and Jack Black in a breakout role as one of the eccentric record store employees.
It arrived during a time of transition for the recording industry. As such, it’s a document of when record stores served a public-square function long before the emergence of the internet and social media.
Cusack, who was in his mid-30s at the time, has had a prolific career, starring in “Say Anything,” “Grosse Pointe Blank” and “Being John Malkovich” with more recent roles in “Hot Tub Time Machine,” “2012” and “Love & Mercy.”
Besides a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor, Cusack also was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.
A TV reboot starring Zoe Kravitz in the Cusack role is in the works for Disney’s new streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kravitz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, starred in the film.
Cusack has had similar screenings for “Grosse Pointe Blank” as part of the Back Lot Project, which according to its website, stages conversations with actors to discuss their careers.
The screening is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, with prices ranging from $44 to $76. There is also a $163 VIP package available that includes post-show photo opportunities with Cusack. VIP tickets are only available through Ticketmaster.
For details, go to dukeenergycenterraleigh.com or call 919-996-8700.
